The Daily Record names its 2017 Leadership in Law winners

The Daily Record announced its 2017 Leadership in Law honorees Friday
This is the 17th year The Daily Record has recognized members of the statewide legal community for their outstanding work. This year 39 professionals are being honored.
“Mentoring is a critical component to receiving the Leadership in Law Award, and this year’s honorees demonstrate that strong commitment to future leaders of the law profession,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “In addition, each is committed to mentoring the next generation of legal professionals. We at The Daily Record are pleased to recognize them.”
Nominations for all the awards were received from The Daily Record’s readers in addition to area law firms, bar associations, chambers of commerce and the business and legal communities at large. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their career accomplishments, community involvement and mentoring activities that would distinguish them as outstanding leaders in the law.
Winners were selected by a panel of legal and business leaders and are divided into three categories: Leadership in Law; Generation J.D., which honors up-and-coming legal professionals; and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes legal professionals with exemplary careers.
The Leadership in Law honorees will vote among themselves to determine a top winner, which will be announced at the celebration event May 11 at the BWI Hilton.
2017 Generation J.D. Honorees:
Adam B. Abelson, associate, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP
Gustav W. Eyler, trial attorney/special assistant U.S. attorney, U.S. Department of Justice
Elizabeth A. Hafey, associate, Miles & Stockbridge PC
William Carl Isler II, program counsel, Legal Services Corporation
Sierra B. Mitchell, associate attorney, Meng Law
Jessica Quincosa, supervising attorney, Maryland Legal Aid
Adam Ruther, associate, Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP
Alecia Frisby Trout, staff attorney, Maryland Legal Aid
Ryan Walburn, associate attorney, Franklin & Prokopik, PC
2017 Leadership in Law Honorees:
Michael A. Brown, principal, Miles & Stockbridge PC
Paul Caiola, partner, Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP
Steve Chaikin, assistant state’s attorney, Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office
Monique L. Dixon, deputy director of policy and senior counsel, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc.
Steven K. Fedder, partner, Fedder & Janofsky LLC
Richard S. Gordon, partner, Gordon, Wolf & Carney Chtd.
Hon. Susan H. Hazlett, administrative judge, District Court of Maryland, Harford County
Larysa M. Kautz, general counsel, Melwood
Hon. Christopher B. Kehoe, associate judge, Maryland Court of Special Appeals
Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, managing partner, Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP
Renée Lane-Kunz, partner/chief operating officer, Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler P.A.
Brett S. Lininger, principal, Semmes, Bowen & Semmes
Cylia E. Lowe-Smith, attorney advisor, U.S. Office of Personnel Management Office of the General Counsel
Howard R. Majev, partner, Saul Ewing LLP
Joseph S. Michael, deputy state’s attorney, Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office
Padraic McSherry Morton, counsel, Maryland Association of Nonprofit Organizations
Peter B. Rosenwald II, member, Gordon Feinblatt LLC
Jeffrey H. Scherr, principal, Kramon & Graham P.A.
Lisa Y. Settles, member, Pessin Katz Law P.A.
Carol Ann Smith, assistant attorney general, Maryland Attorney General’s Office
Jennifer J. Stearman, partner, McGuireWoods LLP
Gerard R. Vetter, assistant U.S. trustee, Office of the U.S. Trustee Department of Justice
Flavia Williamson, supervisory attorney advisor, Social Security Administration
Nicole Windsor, partner, Bowie & Jensen, LLC
2017 Lifetime Achievement Honorees:
Peter Angelos, president, managing principal, Law Office of Peter G. Angelos
Hon. John Debelius, judge, Circuit Court for Montgomery County
Daniel F. Goldstein, founding partner, Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP
Hon. Glenn T. Harrell Jr., judge, Court of Appeals of Maryland
Thomas E. Lynch III, principal, Miles & Stockbridge, PC
Mayda Colon Tsaknis, partner, Colon Tsaknis Law Office