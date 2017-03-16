The Daily Record names its 2017 Leadership in Law winners

The Daily Record announced its 2017 Leadership in Law honorees Friday

This is the 17th year The Daily Record has recognized members of the statewide legal community for their outstanding work. This year 39 professionals are being honored.

“Mentoring is a critical component to receiving the Leadership in Law Award, and this year’s honorees demonstrate that strong commitment to future leaders of the law profession,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “In addition, each is committed to mentoring the next generation of legal professionals. We at The Daily Record are pleased to recognize them.”

Nominations for all the awards were received from The Daily Record’s readers in addition to area law firms, bar associations, chambers of commerce and the business and legal communities at large. Nominees were asked to complete an application that outlined their career accomplishments, community involvement and mentoring activities that would distinguish them as outstanding leaders in the law.

Winners were selected by a panel of legal and business leaders and are divided into three categories: Leadership in Law; Generation J.D., which honors up-and-coming legal professionals; and the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes legal professionals with exemplary careers.

The Leadership in Law honorees will vote among themselves to determine a top winner, which will be announced at the celebration event May 11 at the BWI Hilton.

2017 Generation J.D. Honorees:

Adam B. Abelson, associate, Zuckerman Spaeder LLP

Gustav W. Eyler, trial attorney/special assistant U.S. attorney, U.S. Department of Justice

Elizabeth A. Hafey, associate, Miles & Stockbridge PC

William Carl Isler II, program counsel, Legal Services Corporation

Sierra B. Mitchell, associate attorney, Meng Law

Jessica Quincosa, supervising attorney, Maryland Legal Aid

Adam Ruther, associate, Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP

Alecia Frisby Trout, staff attorney, Maryland Legal Aid

Ryan Walburn, associate attorney, Franklin & Prokopik, PC

2017 Leadership in Law Honorees:

Michael A. Brown, principal, Miles & Stockbridge PC

Paul Caiola, partner, Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP

Steve Chaikin, assistant state’s attorney, Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office

Monique L. Dixon, deputy director of policy and senior counsel, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc.

Steven K. Fedder, partner, Fedder & Janofsky LLC

Richard S. Gordon, partner, Gordon, Wolf & Carney Chtd.

Hon. Susan H. Hazlett, administrative judge, District Court of Maryland, Harford County

Larysa M. Kautz, general counsel, Melwood

Hon. Christopher B. Kehoe, associate judge, Maryland Court of Special Appeals

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum, managing partner, Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP

Renée Lane-Kunz, partner/chief operating officer, Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler P.A.

Brett S. Lininger, principal, Semmes, Bowen & Semmes

Cylia E. Lowe-Smith, attorney advisor, U.S. Office of Personnel Management Office of the General Counsel

Howard R. Majev, partner, Saul Ewing LLP

Joseph S. Michael, deputy state’s attorney, Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office

Padraic McSherry Morton, counsel, Maryland Association of Nonprofit Organizations

Peter B. Rosenwald II, member, Gordon Feinblatt LLC

Jeffrey H. Scherr, principal, Kramon & Graham P.A.

Lisa Y. Settles, member, Pessin Katz Law P.A.

Carol Ann Smith, assistant attorney general, Maryland Attorney General’s Office

Jennifer J. Stearman, partner, McGuireWoods LLP

Gerard R. Vetter, assistant U.S. trustee, Office of the U.S. Trustee Department of Justice

Flavia Williamson, supervisory attorney advisor, Social Security Administration

Nicole Windsor, partner, Bowie & Jensen, LLC

2017 Lifetime Achievement Honorees:

Peter Angelos, president, managing principal, Law Office of Peter G. Angelos

Hon. John Debelius, judge, Circuit Court for Montgomery County

Daniel F. Goldstein, founding partner, Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP

Hon. Glenn T. Harrell Jr., judge, Court of Appeals of Maryland

Thomas E. Lynch III, principal, Miles & Stockbridge, PC

Mayda Colon Tsaknis, partner, Colon Tsaknis Law Office