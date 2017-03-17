Amanda McKinney, Dan Audette and Bryan Fisher | GWWO

Amanda McKinney was named controller, Dan Audette a technology-in-practice specialist and Bryan Fisher a historic preservation specialist with GWWO.

McKinney, who joined the firm in 2006, previously served as the company’s financial administrator. In her new role, she is responsible for managing all financial planning and record-keeping, as well as financial reporting to the firm’s senior management. Amanda is pursing a degree in accounting from the Community College of Baltimore County.

A licensed architect who joined the firm in 2012, Audette is an advocate for the advancement of the use of technology in the design process and a leader in GWWO’s advanced use of Building Information Modeling. As the head of the office’s Revit User Group, Audette consistently institutes the office’s Revit standards, reviewing, frequently updating, and holding weekly meetings on its best practices, tips, and tricks to help office users improve efficiency and accuracy.

Fisher will serve as a firm-wide resource for all aspects of historic architecture and preservation. Joining the firm in 2008, Fisher is well-versed in these practices and has contributed significantly to many of the firm’s important historic projects, including the George Washington’s Memorial Parkway Arlington House rehabilitation, Eisenhower National Historic Site Home historic structure report, Abraham Lincoln Tavern rehabilitation and the Maryland Historical Society Enoch Pratt House restoration planning. A licensed architect, Bryan serves on the board of the Association of Preservation Technology Washington DC Chapter. He has also been a speaker at past APT and Preservation Maryland symposiums.

