Quantcast

Maryland House of Delegates OKs $43B budget

By: Associated Press March 17, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates has passed the state's $43.5 billion budget. The House voted 135-6 for the measure Thursday. The bill now goes to the Senate. The House also voted 112-29 for a companion bill that is working in tandem with the budget legislation to balance the state's books. The measures passed with little debate, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo