Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: With Gorsuch nomination, Supreme Court should forego raw partisanship

By: Editorial Advisory Board March 17, 2017

The Supreme Court has been down one justice far too long. The Senate should abandon partisan bickering and return the highest court in the land to full strength, hopefully in time for nine justices to hear cases this spring. These days, this is not an easy task. Tensions will be high Monday when the Senate Judiciary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo