Quantcast

Hogan backs fracking ban in Md.

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 17, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Opponents of fracking in Maryland got a major boost Friday when Gov. Larry Hogan announced he will support a complete ban in the state. Hogan was flanked by Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles and Sen. Robert A. “Bobby” Zirkin, D-Baltimore County and a sponsor of Senate legislation seeking to ban the controversial ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo