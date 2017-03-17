Quantcast

With hourly updates, hospitals monitor ACA reform in Congress

By: Pepper Van Tassell March 17, 2017

  Now that the U.S. Congress is considering a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, leaders of hospitals and hospital associations across the country are monitoring progress and keeping an eye on their bottom line. Many of the hospital associations interviewed for this story said that it’s too early to tell how a repeal ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo