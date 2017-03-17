Quantcast

J.C. Penney to close Easton Marketplace store

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2017

NEW YORK — J.C. Penney announced Friday it will close its Easton location at the Easton Marketplace as one of 138 locations nationwide to be shuttered in the coming months as the retailer seeks to cut costs and improve its profitability. Like other department stores, J.C. Penney Co. is hurting as more people shop online instead ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo