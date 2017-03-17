Loretta Young Walker | MedStar Health

Loretta Young Walker has joined MedStar Health as senior vice president and chief human resources officer for the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Maryland and the Washington region. In her new role, Walker oversees all human resources activities across MedStar’s 10 hospitals, outpatient care sites and diversified operations. Her appointment was effective March 13.

Walker has more than 30 years of experience in HR management. Most recently, she was vice president for human resources in the Americas with W.W. Grainger, Inc., a Fortune 500 industrial supply company and business-to-business distributor of products used to maintain, repair, and operate facilities. The majority of her career was spent with Turner Broadcasting System Inc., a global media company, serving in a variety of HR executive positions before becoming the company’s chief human resources officer for its domestic and international operations.

