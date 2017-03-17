Quantcast

Director Rob Reiner to attend Annapolis Film Festival

By: Associated Press March 17, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Director and actor Rob Reiner will attend the Annapolis Film Festival's opening night to screen his movie about President Lyndon B. Johnson. The Capital Gazette reports the Annapolis Film Festival will run from March 30 to April 2 in downtown Annapolis. In Reiner's film, "LBJ," the president struggles to lead a country that is still ...

