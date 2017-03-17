Director Rob Reiner to attend Annapolis Film Festival

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — Director and actor Rob Reiner will attend the Annapolis Film Festival's opening night to screen his movie about President Lyndon B. Johnson. The Capital Gazette reports the Annapolis Film Festival will run from March 30 to April 2 in downtown Annapolis. In Reiner's film, "LBJ," the president struggles to lead a country that is still ...