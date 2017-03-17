Quantcast

Maryland’s Teaching Artist Institute seeks applications

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2017

Applications from artists are now being accepted by Young Audiences for the annual Teaching Artist Institute. The professional development program trains artists to develop and teach arts and arts-integration programming in Maryland schools. Applications are being accepted until May 1. The program begins June 6. The Teaching Artist Institute, managed by Young Audiences and created in partnership ...

