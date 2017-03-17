Quantcast

Md.-based startups sweep finals at national competition

By: Tim Curtis March 17, 2017

Maryland startups made waves on a national stage this week, with all four finalists at the Association of University Technology Managers business plan competition coming from the state. Three of the companies came from Johns Hopkins, with the fourth from the University of Maryland. All four have been funded by the Maryland Technology Development Corporation ...

