Rosemarie Ritchey, Nathan Raider and Mitch Meier | The Fedder Group

Rosemarie Ritchey has been named vice president and chief financial officer, Nathan Raider a vice president of development and acquisitions and broker of record and Mitch Meier a commercial leasing agent with The Fedder Group.

Ritchey joined the company in 2004. She is a certified public accountant and oversees the company’s accounting division, preparing monthly statements and annual tax returns for more than 25 entities.

Raider has been with Fedder since 2003, overseeing the construction and redevelopment of almost 1 million square feet of shopping centers. His responsibilities also include leasing and finance.

Meier will be responsible for leasing Fedder’s portfolio of shopping centers and warehouses. Previously, he was a sales associate for the National Investment Center for Senior Housing, providing data and analysis to developers and operators of senior housing facilities.

