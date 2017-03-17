Quantcast

Telemedicine catches on, offers glimpse into health care’s future

By: Pete Pichaske March 17, 2017

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic is using video cameras to connect babies born in distress at small hospitals to neo-natal specialists at their Rochester hospital. In Maryland, intensive care unit patients in 11 hospitals, 10 of them in sparsely populated rural areas, now have instant access to top specialists across the state through video cameras installed in their ...

