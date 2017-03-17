Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop finances $144M affordable housing portfolio 

By: Daily Record Staff March 17, 2017

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday that it financed a portfolio of seven affordable housing properties with a $144,036,199 loan from Fannie Mae. All seven properties' tenant bases are predominantly residents receiving Section 8 housing assistance payments from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Walker & Dunlop Managing Director Andrew Gnazzo led the origination ...

