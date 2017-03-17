4th Circuit upholds fraud conviction for attorney disbarred in Md.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal appellate panel affirmed last week an 11-year sentence for a suspended-then-disbarred attorney in who defrauded a Silver Spring client over the course of several years and misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars in assets. Saundra Lucille White, who has seven known aliases according to court filings, was convicted of mail fraud, wire fraud, money ...