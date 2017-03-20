Quantcast

High court nominee: I’ll be unbiased or ‘hang up the robe’

Democrats try to force Gorsuch to break with Trump while Republicans offer uniform praise

By: Associated Press By Mark Sherman and Erica Werner March 20, 2017

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch pledged to be independent or "hang up the robe" as the U.S. Senate began rancorous hearings Monday on President Donald Trump's conservative pick to fill a Supreme Court seat that has been vacant for more than a year. Gorsuch sought to take the edge off Democratic complaints that he ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo