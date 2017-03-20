Quantcast

Ex-principal indicted in schemes to steal from Baltimore school

By: Associated Press March 20, 2017

Prosecutors say a former Baltimore high school principal indicted in schemes to steal from her school made dozens of ATM withdrawals from a school account at a casino. The state prosecutor's office announced Monday that a grand jury returned indictments charging Leslie Lewis, the former principal of Baltimore Community High School, with theft, misappropriation by a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo