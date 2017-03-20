Quantcast

Seizure-inducing tweet leads to a new kind of prosecution for a new era

By: The Washington Post Max Ehrenfreund and Antonio Olivo March 20, 2017

The arrest last week of a Salisbury man accused of giving a well-known journalist a seizure by sending him a flashing image online represents a new kind of prosecution for a new kind of crime. The journalist, Newsweek's Kurt Eichenwald, suffered a seizure in Dallas after viewing the flashing animation when he received it via Twitter ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo