Seizure-inducing tweet leads to a new kind of prosecution for a new era

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The arrest last week of a Salisbury man accused of giving a well-known journalist a seizure by sending him a flashing image online represents a new kind of prosecution for a new kind of crime. The journalist, Newsweek's Kurt Eichenwald, suffered a seizure in Dallas after viewing the flashing animation when he received it via Twitter ...