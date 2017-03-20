Susan Taylor | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Susan Taylor, a 22-year real estate veteran, has become affiliated with the Annapolis Plaza office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Taylor, who was previously with Curtis Real Estate, has extensive experience in residential real estate from short sales to assisting first-time buyers and sellers. A resident of the Eastern Shore, Taylor specializes in buying and selling properties all over the Eastern Shore region.

