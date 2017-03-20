Quantcast

Susan Taylor | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2017

taylor-susan-coldwell-banker-residential-brokerageSusan Taylor, a 22-year real estate veteran, has become affiliated with the Annapolis Plaza office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Taylor, who was previously with Curtis Real Estate, has extensive experience in residential real estate from short sales to assisting first-time buyers and sellers. A resident of the Eastern Shore, Taylor specializes in buying and selling properties all over the Eastern Shore region.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo