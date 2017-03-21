Quantcast

Annapolis to host 11th annual CASA conference

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017

More than 200 volunteer advocates, children’s attorneys and child welfare professionals will converge on Annapolis April 1 for Maryland Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association’s 11th Annual Conference, entitled “Standing Strong For Children & Youth.” The conference, scheduled for the Judicial College Education & Conference Center, is an opportunity for volunteer advocates and child welfare professionals ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo