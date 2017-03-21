Quantcast

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., v. RANDEL BURGESS, ET UX.

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017

Real property -- Plaintiff's repeated failure to produce note -- Dismissal of complaint This is an appeal from the dismissal of an action in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, which sought to reform a previously recorded Deed and Deed of Trust. Appellant Bank of America filed a Complaint and Notice of Lis Pendens against appellee ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo