Brick Bodies to open Hampden location

Brick Bodies Fitness Services Inc. is scheduled to open a new 26,270-square-foot health club in late May or early June in Hampden at the Rotunda, 727 West 40th St., company officials announced Tuesday. The fitness company owns and operates health clubs in the Baltimore area servicing 27,000 members. Founded in 1985 by internationally acclaimed industry leaders Victor ...