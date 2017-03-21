FEATURED MOVER | Leslie Greenly Smith, Harford County Library

Harford County Public Library has appointed Leslie Greenly Smith as administrator – marketing and communications.

In her new position, Smith is responsible for the marketing, public relations and communications for Harford County Public Library.

Smith brings more than 25 years of marketing and brand communications expertise to her new role. She most recently served as strategic marketing specialist for Harford County Economic Development.

Prior to the Office of Economic Development, Smith served as director of brand marketing for Fire & Ice; director of marketing/public relations for Water Water Everywhere and corporate marketing director for White House | Black Market.

Active in the community, Smith serves on the board of SARC, where she co-chairs the Holly’s Hope 5K Run & Walk in addition to being a member of the Marketing Committee and the Fundraising Committee. She is a member of the Women’s Giving Circle of Harford County and participates in fundraising efforts for Maryland Public Television, WGBH-Boston, EOS Therapeutic Riding School and National Breast Cancer Foundation.

ABOUT LESLIE GREENLY SMITH

Resides in:

Havre de Grace

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in clothing and textiles with a minor in business and marketing from University of North Texas

How did you get involved with SARC?

When I moved to Harford County 12 years ago, I was looking for a way to get involved and give back to the community. As soon as I met with the CEO and board members at SARC, I knew that it was an organization I could really support. SARC does such amazing work by helping victims, potential victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and stalking. I have been proud to be a part of SARC ever since.

If you had not chosen communications as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Archeology. I love history, travel and adventure. With that being said… I am thrilled to be right where I am!

Favorite vacation:

My husband, Phil, and I enjoy any vacation that involves the beach and sunshine. One of our favorite vacation spots is Turks & Caicos.

When I want to relax, I … :

I visit the small town where I grew up and spend time with my family. I feel so lucky to have been raised by amazing parents and to have three terrific sisters. As a family we have grown to include in-laws, nieces and nephews, which is even better! We laugh, we eat and we really appreciate each other. My husband’s family is just as wonderful.

Favorite books:

My favorite author is Philippa Gregory and l adore the “Harry Potter” series.

Favorite quotation:

“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle.” — Plato

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.