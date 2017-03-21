Federal judge: Insurance may have to cover Yeardley Love’s killer in civil suit

Share this: Email

One of two insurance companies for George Huguely V, convicted in 2012 of murdering fellow University of Virginia student Yeardley Love, may have to defend and indemnify him in the civil suit brought by Love's mother, a federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow granted summary judgment for Chartis Property Casualty Company but denied State Farm Fire and ...