JACQUE ALPHONSO BROWN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Possession with intent to distribute heroin After a bench trial, the Circuit Court for Baltimore County convicted appellant Jacque Brown of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of heroin. On the possession with intent to distribute charge, the court sentenced appellant to a term of twenty-five ...

