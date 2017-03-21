JENNIFER ADAMS v. F. DALE KELLEY, et al.

Share this: Email

Civil litigation -- Motion to compel discovery -- Abuse of discretion This appeal arises from claims Jennifer Adams brought against F. Dale Kelley and Rona Kelley, the owners of Seasonal Distributors, Inc. (“Seasonal Distributors”), her former employer. After working at Seasonal Distributors for several years, Ms. Adams alleged that she received a job offer from another ...