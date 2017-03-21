Lawmakers want to know how NOAA will address scallop scuffle

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



PORTLAND, Maine — Two lawmakers from Maine want to know what the Silver Spring-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is doing to address trouble in the Atlantic scallop fishing industry. U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, say NOAA should work to ensure sustainability in the high-value fishery. A disagreement over ...