Woman charged with stabbing man in buttocks during Md. argument

By: Associated Press March 21, 2017

ABERDEEN — Aberdeen Police say an argument over electronics led to a man being stabbed. Local media outlets report that officers were called to an apartment early Sunday. Police say a man and a woman, both age 22, were arguing when the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the buttocks. Investigators say a ...

