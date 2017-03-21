Quantcast

Light rail in Baltimore to close over the weekend

By: Associated Press March 21, 2017

The Maryland Transit Administration says light rail in Baltimore will be shut down for track work. The MTA said in a news release Monday that light rail stations, including Camden Yards, Lexington Market, Mount Royal, and North Avenue, will be closed. The stations will be closed from Friday at 6 p.m. and through the weekend with service ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo