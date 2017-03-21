Nikita R. Steals | Clearview Group

Nikita R. Steals has joined Clearview Group LLC as director of human capital. In this capacity, she will lead the strategic development and execution of Clearview’s staffing and recruiting practice. Steals is a highly reputable, results-oriented Recruiting Leader with over 18 years of progressive, consistent success in niche recruiting, operations management, organizational development and process improvement.

Prior to joining Clearview, Steals was the founder and managing director of Ascension12 Consulting, a distinguished, national search practice serving a diverse array of client companies. At Ascension12, Steals identified and placed talent from skill sets including engineering, technology, accounting, science and human capital.

