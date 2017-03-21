Quantcast

Redistricting bill would have Md. get in line

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 21, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Changes to how Maryland's congressional districts are drawn may likely be dependent on what a group of other states also decide to do. The Maryland Senate is expected to hold a preliminary vote on a bill that would establish the framework for a compact with five other states — New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, ...

