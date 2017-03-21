Quantcast

Have a look inside the new Sagamore Pendry hotel in Fells Point

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 21, 2017

The five-star boutique Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel celebrated its ceremonial opening on Tuesday, the culmination of more than a decade of attempts to restore the Fells Point Recreation Pier.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo