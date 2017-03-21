Quantcast

Sinclair launches ‘Project Baltimore’ investigative unit

By: Sean Wallace March 21, 2017

Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has launched a special news unit to investigate the Baltimore-area public education system, dubbed "Project Baltimore," company officials announced Tuesday. The investigative team will examine the unique challenges that confront the area's public school systems and a significant emphasis will be centered on Baltimore County and Baltimore City Public Schools. The team of seven journalists ...

