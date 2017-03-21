Quantcast

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, TRUSTEE, et al. v. HEINZ OTTO GEORG, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2017

Contracts -- Privity -- Collateral estoppel In 2012, First Horizon, the former owner of Mr. Heinz and Ms. Susan Georgs’ mortgage, instituted a suit for reformation of the mortgage. After a bench trial, Judge Jan Marshall Alexander, of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, ruled in favor of the Georgs. Three years later, The Bank of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo