THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, TRUSTEE, et al. v. HEINZ OTTO GEORG, et al.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Contracts -- Privity -- Collateral estoppel In 2012, First Horizon, the former owner of Mr. Heinz and Ms. Susan Georgs’ mortgage, instituted a suit for reformation of the mortgage. After a bench trial, Judge Jan Marshall Alexander, of the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, ruled in favor of the Georgs. Three years later, The Bank of ...