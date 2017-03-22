Baltimore issued $16M in parking tickets last year

Be careful when parking in the lower parts of Cross, Calvert, Paca and Gay streets in Baltimore. Overstay your parking meter limit and you might get a hefty fine.

The lower part of Cross Street was particularly bad for parkers, who were issued 3,200 citations costing more $112,000 in fines, according to a study done by the Law Offices of Randolph Rice, a Baltimore personal injury firm.

Overall, the city issued 339,791 parking citations, resulting in a total of more than $16 million in fines last year.

However, compared to other major American cities, Baltimore fines are not as severe. Charm City issued $25.79 per capita in tickets while New York issued $67.21 per capita and San Francisco issued $98.84 per capita in 2016.

Rice’s study listed the top 50 locations notorious for parking tickets, predictably clustered around downtown. Those locations made up 11.5 percent of parking citations issued last year and 10.4 percent of all fines, according to the study.

Of the tickets issued, the majority were for parking meter violations, followed by street cleaning violations and parking in a tow away zone. Seven other types of violations that generated more than $1 million in parking fines, the study found.

Tickets were most commonly given out between Monday and Friday, with 11 a.m. as the peak citation time, according to the study.

Hondas, Toyotas and Fords were especially unlucky, raking in the most fines of any other vehicle make, though that may be because of the larger quantity of those cars on the street.

Orioles fans headed to Camden Yards last year were in no way exempt from parking tickets. Fans were cited nearly 4,000 times for $407,000 in fines for violating “No Stopping/Parking” signs during games, the study found.