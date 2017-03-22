Quantcast

Brick Bodies opening Hampden coed gym

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 22, 2017

Brick Bodies Fitness Services Inc. is set to open a new coed gym at the Rotunda in Hampden.

The new 26,270-square-foot gym at 727 W. 40th St. is expected to open its doors in late May or early June.

“We are excited to bring a health club of this magnitude to the historic Rotunda. Our core purpose is to change people’s lives for the better and we anticipate that this health club will do just that for those in Hampden community.” Vicki Brick, CEO of Brick Bodies Fitness Services Inc. said in a statement.

The Rotunda was built as an insurance office that was converted to an indoor mall in the 1970s. After years of delay following the 2008 recession, Hekemian and Co. redeveloped the project as a mixed-use development  with apartments, a theater and a variety of outdoor retail.

