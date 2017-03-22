Canterbury House Apartments a ‘rare offering

INTERESTING PROPERTIES TO WATCH IN MARYLAND

Address: 6807 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore

Property type: Multifamily

Built: 1969

Listing price: N/A

Size: 63,936 square feet

Contact: Justin Verner, senior adviser and Baltimore Multifamily Practice leader SVN REALSITE, 410-960-3962; justin.verner@svn.com

This type of medium-sized, multifamily property in upper Park Heights doesn’t come on the market too often.

Properties like the Canterbury House Apartments, which historically boasts an occupancy rate of 99 percent, generally trade off-market, according to Justin Verner, senior adviser and Baltimore Multifamily Practice leader SVN REALSITE.

“It’s a rare offering,” Verner said.

The property, which was built in 1969, consists of 523 units and 63,936 square feet of space on 1.32 acres. The building consists of a mix of apartment configurations ranging from one bedroom and one bathroom to two bedroom and two bathroom. The average apartment rent is $1,033 a month, or $1.32 per square foot.

The apartments also present potential investors value-add opportunities by taking actions such as bringing rents up to market and adding washers and dryers to the units.

Canterbury House is located in the northwest section of the city not far from Pikesville. It also provides easy access to the city’s downtown area.

“The location certainly helps it. I would certainly say it’s well located and within walking distance of a number of religious institutions,” Verner said.

Bids for the property are due Friday.

To suggest a property to be featured in Cool Space, Contact Adam Bednar at adam.bednar@thedailyrecord.com.