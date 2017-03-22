Committee moves fracking ban to full Md. Senate

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland Senate committee voted Wednesday to allow a ban on fracking to go to the full Senate.

The Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee voted 8-3 to send House Bill 1325 to the Senate floor less than a week after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he would sign such a measure.

The bill was passed out of committee in seconds with no discussion and no amendments a day after Sen. Joan Carter Conway, D-Baltimore City and chair of the committee, said she was holding the bill for amendments.

The vote represents the first time a ban has moved out of the Senate committee in five years of attempts. Opponents have repeatedly claimed Conway was behind the inability to get the bill out of committee. Conway has repeatedly denied blocking the bill.

Three of the four Republicans on the committee, Sens. Gail Bates, Johnny Ray Salling, and Steve Waugh voted against the bill. The senators represent Howard and Baltimore counties and Southern Maryland, respectively.

Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Anne Arundel, voted with Democrats on the committee to approve the bill.