Committee moves fracking ban to full Md. Senate

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 22, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland Senate committee voted Wednesday to allow a ban on fracking to go to the full Senate. The Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee voted 8-3 to send House Bill 1325 to the Senate floor less than a week after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he would sign such a measure. The bill was ...

