Construction: Liberty Harbor East building upward

By: Maximilian Franz March 22, 2017

Concrete pylons are on their way up in the construction site of the $170 Million Liberty Harbor East mixed use development. The 22 story tower will not only hold 35 condominiums, 282 apartments and 575 parking spaces, but also house a larger Whole Foods supermarket at the corner of Central Avenue and Aliceanna Streets. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2018. (The Daily Record / Maximilian Franz.)

