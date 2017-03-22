Georgelakos to retire from KLNB

Andrew J. Georgelakos, principal and managing partner of commercial real estate brokerage KLNB, is set to retire in June.

Georgelakos has worked at KLNB for 31 years and led the firm in its two most successful years in 2015 and 2016. During those two years, the company posted a combined transaction volume of $1.5 billion.

“Young people who are willing to work really hard and embrace their entrepreneurial spirit have the very special opportunity to earn a share of the business. We end each year debt-free, with the ability to reward those shareholders with the profit,” Georgelakos said in a statement. “The success of our company is fueled by employees who own the company.”

Among Georgelakos’ notable professional accomplishments, according to the company, is encouraging St. John Properties and Merritt Properties to expand into Northern Virginia from the Baltimore metro market.