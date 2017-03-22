Law Digest – 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals – March 23, 2017

Consumer Law, Loss Recovery Statute: In class action suit against video game developer under the Loss Recovery Statute, district court properly dismissed the complaint because members of the class merely lost “virtual” money instead of real money. Mia Mason, et al. v. Machine Zone, Inc., No. 15-2469.

Criminal Procedure, Franks test: Defendants request for a hearing under Franks v. Delaware, 438 U.S. 154 (1978), to challenge the veracity of the affidavit supporting a search warrant authorizing a search of her residence, was properly denied because she could not establish that the affidavit contained any false statements. US v. Saundra White, No. 16-4070.

Criminal Procedure, Sentence enhancement: Where defendant was convicted of manufacturing child pornography, enhanced sentence based upon prior convictions was affirmed because district court properly concluded that prior convictions for taking indecent liberties with children constituted a state crime “relating to the sexual exploitation of children” pursuant to 18 U.S.C. §2251(e). US v. Bailey Joe Mills, No. 15-4325.

COUNSEL: Alexander Glenn Tievsky, Edelson PC, Chicago, IL, for Appellant. Michael Anthony Berta, Jr., Arnold & Porter LLP, San Francisco, CA, for Appellee.

FACTS: Machine Zone developed and operates Game of War, a popular video game that can be downloaded without charge on mobile devices. Game of War is a game of strategy in which players build virtual towns and armies, and “battle” each other in “real time” in a virtual world. Players train their virtual armies, build their “empires,” and join in alliances with other players, in an attempt to “conquer” the virtual world. While no payment is required to play Game of War, individuals engaged in playing the game can purchase virtual “gold,” at prices ranging from $4.99 for 1,200 pieces of virtual gold, to $99.99 for 20,000 pieces of virtual gold. Players can use the virtual gold they have accumulated “to improve their virtual towns” and to progress more quickly in the game.

Players also can use their virtual gold to obtain virtual “chips” for use during one facet of the game called the Game of War casino (virtual casino, or Game of War casino). The virtual casino is a game of chance in which players can use their virtual chips for an opportunity to obtain virtual prizes for use within Game of War, by “spinning” a virtual wheel. When a player interacts with the virtual casino for the first time, she is entitled to one free spin of the virtual wheel. However, after the player uses her first free spin, she must use at least 5,000 virtual chips for each additional spin. If a player does not have enough virtual chips to spin the virtual wheel, the player must use virtual gold to obtain additional virtual chips.

When a player spins the virtual wheel, an “animated light” rotates around the wheel and, after a few seconds, the light stops on a picture of a virtual prize. The virtual prizes include virtual “resources” such as “wood” or “stone,” which players can use to advance their position in the game, as well as additional virtual chips or virtual gold. Virtual prizes also sometimes include an opportunity to play another game of chance within Game of War. For example, one virtual prize available from the virtual wheel is an opportunity for the player to select one of three virtual “treasure chests.” The selected chest reveals either virtual chips, gold, or other resources.

Players who spin the virtual wheel have no control over the outcome of the spin and, thus, no skill on the part of the player influences what virtual prize the player will receive. Instead, the outcome of any given spin is determined by the factors that Machine Zone has programmed into the computer software governing the virtual casino. Machine Zone has “programmed the odds” of the virtual wheel to make it more likely that a player will receive “basic items,” such as virtual resources, rather than virtual treasure chests, gold, and chips.

A player who accumulates a substantial number of the most coveted virtual prizes, such as virtual gold, can list her Game of War account for sale on a “secondary market.” The number and desirability of virtual prizes a player has acquired influence the cash value of the player’s account on the secondary market. Players sell their accounts on eBay, Facebook, and other websites for hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of dollars. However, under Machine Zone’s terms of service governing the use of Game of War, “Virtual Currency and Virtual Goods may never be redeemed for ‘real world’ money, goods or other items of monetary value from Machine Zone or any other person.”

Mia Mason began playing Game of War on her mobile device in early 2014. After using complimentary virtual chips for a chance to win a virtual prize at the Game of War casino, Mason began purchasing virtual gold in order to obtain more chips to continue interacting with the casino function. Between early 2014 and January 2015, Mason paid over $100 to participate in the virtual casino.

In seeking damages under the Loss Recovery Statute, Mason alleged that she lost money playing an unlawful “gaming device,” namely, the Game of War casino, and sought “full disgorgement and restitution of any money [Machine Zone] has won” from Mason and from other Maryland residents who have lost money playing in the virtual casino. The district court concluded that Mason had failed to state a claim under the Loss Recovery Statute because “she did not lose money” in the virtual casino. The court similarly rejected Mason’s assertion that her complaint stated claims under the California Penal Code, the UCL, and the theory of unjust enrichment. The court accordingly dismissed Mason’s complaint in its entirety.

Mason appealed to the 4th Circuit, which affirmed.

LAW: Mason argued that she lost money while playing in the virtual casino, which she asserted is an unlawful “gaming device” within the meaning of the Loss Recovery Statute. Mason maintains that she lost money in the virtual casino because, after paying money to “spin” the virtual wheel, she “‘won’ prizes that were worth less than the amount of money she spent to spin the wheel.” Therefore, according to Mason, she is entitled to recover the difference between the amount of money she paid to spin the virtual wheel, and the monetary value of the virtual prizes she won.

Under Maryland’s Loss Recovery Statute, “[a] person who loses money at a [prohibited] gaming device…may recover the money as if it were a common debt.” Md. Code Ann., Crim. Law (“CL”) §12-110(a). A “gaming device” is defined as “a game or device at which money or any other thing or consideration of value is bet, wagered, or gambled,” and includes a “wheel of fortune.” Id. §12-101(d)(1)(ii), (d)(2).

As directed by the Maryland legislature, our review of a claim under the Loss Recovery Statute requires us to interpret Maryland’s gambling statutes in a manner that “give[s] validity not only to the word, but to the spirit of the law.” F.A.C.E. Trading, Inc. v. Todd, 903 A.2d 348, 355 (2006). Thus, it was necessary to construe liberally the Maryland statutes addressing various gambling activities to prevent the unlawful conduct that the Maryland legislature intended to proscribe. Id. at 356.

For purposes of this appeal, it was assumed that the virtual casino was a prohibited “gaming device.” CL §12-101(d). The district court properly concluded that Mason did not “lose money” when participating in the virtual casino and that, therefore, she failed to satisfy a required element for stating a claim under the Loss Recovery Statute. See id. §12-110(a).

Initially, it was observed that the requirement in the Loss Recovery Statute that a person “lose money” suggests that a claim cognizable under the Statute also involves a winner of the money that Mason seeks to recover. See Cates v. State, 320 A.2d 75, 80 (1974). However, if Mason received in the virtual casino “resources” of lesser “value” than virtual gold, as she claimed she did, Machine Zone did not win money as a result. Nor did Machine Zone lose money if Mason “spun” the virtual wheel and received any particular prize. Indeed, Machine Zone retained the money that Mason paid to obtain virtual gold regardless of the outcome of Mason’s spin of the virtual wheel.

Instead of losing money in the virtual casino, Mason paid money to obtain virtual gold, which she later used to accrue virtual chips, all while playing Game of War on her mobile device. Later, when Mason participated in the virtual casino, she used only virtual chips, which are not redeemable for money. Thus, when Mason “spun” the virtual wheel, there was no money at stake. Rather, as a result of that action, she only could receive either virtual gold, which she concedes does not amount to money, or she could receive other virtual resources that likewise were not money or redeemable for money. Accordingly, based on the manner in which the Game of War casino operates, Mason could not have lost or won money as a result of her participation in that virtual activity.

While Maryland’s statutes relating to gambling must be liberally construed, see CL §12-113; F.A.C.E. Trading, 903 A.2d at 355, it is nevertheless necessary to interpret unambiguous statutory provisions in accordance with their plainly expressed language, Stoddard v. State, 911 A.2d 1245, 1249-50 (2006). The statutory term “money,” as employed in the Loss Recovery Statute, is unambiguous and does not encompass virtual resources available and used only within Game of War. See Money, Black’s Law Dictionary (10th ed. 2014) (defining “money” as “[t]he medium of exchange authorized by a government as part of its currency,” and “[a]ssets that can be easily converted to cash”).

Such a construction would improperly expand the reach of the Loss Recovery Statute. See Kramer v. Bally’s Park Place, Inc., 535 A.2d 466, 469 (1988) (noting that the Loss Recovery Statute provides “a civil remedy that allows the gambler to recover any money lost”). Therefore, there was no basis in the text of the Loss Recovery Statute for applying the term “money” to include virtual gold and other virtual resources that Mason received while interacting with the Game of War casino.

Accordingly, the judgment of the district court was affirmed.

CASE: US v. Saundra White, No. 16-4070 (filed March 9, 2017) (Judges DUNCAN, Keenan & Davis).

COUNSEL: Alex Christian Gesch, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, Washington, for Appellant. James I. Pearce, US Department of Justice, Washington, for Appellee.

FACTS: Christal Millner suffered a severe stroke leaving her unable to walk, talk, or drive for the remainder of her life. Pamela Hiler, Millner’s cousin, took responsibility for Millner’s care. Since she required guardianship over Millner, Hiler reached out to Saundra White for assistance. White and Hiler had attended the same church for many years and Hiler recalled that White was an attorney with a masters in taxation. Hiler retained White and received temporary and then permanent guardianship over Millner.

As part of the guardianship process, Hiler and White inventoried Millner’s assets. These included Millner’s condominium and bank accounts totaling over $130,000. Millner also had access to her deceased mother’s assets, including bank accounts totaling $352,000, approximately $400,000 in savings bonds, and a house. Hiler set about trying to organize Millner’s personal affairs and gave White a key to Millner’s condo.

White immediately began a scheme to defraud Hiler and Millner. She impersonated Millner by obtaining a fake university identification with White’s picture and Millner’s name. In June 2010, White created a Maryland entity called Intel Realty Financial Services (“IRFS”). White opened a bank account for IRFS, listing Millner as IRFS’s CEO, owner, and president. The registered address of the bank account was a P.O. Box that White had previously opened. Using the fake university identification and Millner’s vehicle registration, White then rented another P.O. Box in Millner’s name from UPS. White authorized Millner and IRFS to receive mail from the UPS box.

Shortly thereafter, Millner received the first of many tax deficiency notices. Because Millner was bedridden in a medical facility, Hiler routinely went to Millner’s condo to retrieve the mail. The letter referred to an Offer Compromised Agreement between Millner and the IRS and requested remittance of $158,500 to IRFS. It warned that the office would “file an immediate lien on any and all of” Millner’s assets unless the agency received “full and complete payment” by June 19, 2010. Hiler asked White, her attorney, to call the number on the notice to ascertain whether it was legitimate and to confirm that Millner actually owed the money. After assuring Hiler that she had looked into the matter and Millner did owe the money, White told Hiler to send the checks on Millner’s behalf. Hiler purchased cashier’s checks drawn on Millner’s account and sent them to IRFS. From June 2010 until early 2013, Millner continued to receive similar tax notices and Hiler continued to send IRFS money from Millner’s accounts. Even after Millner died in January 2011, the tax notices continued.

By the end of 2012, the IRFS payments had depleted Millner’s assets. Eventually, Hiler became suspicious and discovered that White had been disbarred in Washington, D.C. and Maryland since 2011.

In May 2013, John Davids, Special Agent with the United States Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, submitted a sworn affidavit in support of an application for a search and seizure warrant for White’s office and residence. The affidavit described White’s scheme, including the fraudulent tax notices, the IRFS P.O. Box and bank account opened by someone claiming to be Millner, ATM photographs of White making deposits and withdrawals into the IRFS bank account, and the forged checks from the IRFS account. As to probable cause, Davids relied on his interview with Hiler and his twenty-five years of experience as a Special Agent. According to Davids, Hiler met White at White’s office “for meetings that were directly related to this scheme.” Davids also attested that Hiler told him she “has been present at White’s home and had discussions related to this scheme there.” A magistrate judge issued the search warrant, which uncovered a bevy of incriminating evidence.

White was indicted on counts of mail and wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. Hiler testified that she did not have any formal business meetings at White’s home and only went to White’s home on social occasions. White immediately requested a Franks hearing, arguing that the primary bases for the warrant were Hiler’s statements to Agent Davids that she had been to White’s home and discussed business–specifically Millner–with White at White’s home. On redirect, Hiler clarified that she did not recall “having a full detailed conversation” with White about Millner at White’s home but that she may have communicated with White “in passing” about Millner’s health. Hiler also reiterated that she knew White had a home office but had never been inside of it. After excusing Hiler and the jury, the district court heard arguments and determined that White was not entitled to a Franks hearing.

White was convicted on all counts. She appealed to the 4th Circuit, which affirmed.

LAW: White argued that she was entitled to a Franks hearing because Hiler’s testimony called into question the validity of the search warrant. In Franks v. Delaware, 438 U.S. 154 (1978), the Supreme Court carved out a narrow exception to the general rule prohibiting a defendant from attacking a facially valid affidavit. 438 U.S. at 171. The Franks test has three parts. To obtain a Franks hearing, a defendant must make a “substantial preliminary showing” that the affiant made (1) a false statement (2) “knowingly and intentionally, or with reckless disregard for the truth” that was (3) “necessary to the finding of probable cause.” Id. at 155–56.

White’s Franks claim failed because she did not make a substantial showing that Agent Davids knowingly, intentionally or with reckless disregard made a false statement in the affidavit. First, White could not point to a false statement. Hiler’s trial testimony did not contradict Agent Davids’s assertions that (1) Hiler discussed Millner with White at her home and (2) Hiler knew White had a home office from which she conducted business. Hiler’s acknowledgment on redirect that she had conversations regarding Millner with White at White’s home–no matter how fleeting–comport with Agent Davids’s statements in the affidavit.

Second, White could not establish the requisite scienter under Franks. Because the Franks test is from the perspective of the affiant, White had to show that Agent Davids “knowingly and intentionally, or with reckless disregard for the truth” included those statements in his affidavit. Franks, 438 U.S. at 155. White asserted Agent Davids attributed statements to Hiler that she did not make, which is unlikely to have been an innocent mistake. However, a defendant’s showing for a Franks hearing “must be more than conclusory.” Id. at 171. White did not offer any proof showing that Agent Davids intentionally or recklessly included a false statement in the affidavit. Therefore, the district court did not err in denying White a Franks hearing.

Accordingly, the judgment of the district court was affirmed.

CASE: US v. Bailey Joe Mills, No. 15-4325 (filed March 15, 2017) (Judges Traxler, Diaz & THACKER).

FACTS: On January 5, 2014, police executed a search warrant on Bailey Mills’ home after an investigation revealed that he had been sexually abusing children. The search uncovered 125 videos and 924 still images produced by Mills portraying the sexual exploitation of children. Mills used at least ten different children to make the images. Mills paid several of the children to have sex with him and other males. Mills also possessed over 10,000 additional images of child pornography and over 100,000 images of child erotica and adult pornography. On August 12, 2014, Mills pled guilty to a one-count criminal information charging him with manufacturing child pornography in violation of 18 U.S.C. §2251(a), (d).

Mills’s relevant criminal history included two previous convictions for violating a North Carolina taking indecent liberties with children statute. In 1997, Mills pled guilty to taking indecent liberties with a three-year old child to arouse himself sexually. And in 2000, Mills pled guilty to taking indecent liberties with an 11 year old child to arouse himself. At sentencing, the district court determined that these convictions related to the “sexual exploitation of children” pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 2251(e), rendering Mills eligible for a sentencing enhancement. Mills did not object. Because of the enhancement, Mills faced a sentence between 35 years and life. Based on the amount and severity of harm caused by Mills and the likelihood of recidivism, the district court sentenced Mills to 540 months (45 years) in prison.

Mills appealed to the 4th Circuit, which affirmed.

LAW: Neither party disputed the application of the categorical approach to determine whether the prior conviction enhancement was proper. When employing the categorical approach, the Court “looks only to the statutory definitions of the prior offenses, and not to the particular facts underlying those convictions.” Taylor v. United States, 495 U.S. 575, 600 (1990). It is necessary to begin by defining and “considering the required elements of the generic federal crime.” Amos v. Lynch, 790 F.3d 512, 518 (4th Cir. 2015). Then, it is necessary to “only look to the statutory definition of the state crime and the fact of conviction.” United States v. Diaz-Ibarra, 522 F.3d 343, 348 (4th Cir. 2008). The Court will only conclude that “a state offense is a categorical match with a federal offense…if a conviction of the state offense necessarily involved facts equating to the generic federal offense.” Castillo v. Holder, 776 F.3d 262, 267 (4th Cir. 2015).

Here, Mills pled guilty to violating 18 U.S.C. §2251(a), (d). Section 2251(e) provides the punishment. It states that any person who has one prior conviction “relating to aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact involving a minor or ward, or sex trafficking of children, or the production, possession, receipt, mailing, sale, distribution, shipment, or transportation of child pornography…shall be fined under this title and imprisoned for not less than 25 years nor more than 50 years,” and any person with two prior convictions for violations of state law “relating to sexual exploitation of children…shall be fined under this title and imprisoned not less than 35 years nor more than life.” 18 U.S.C. §2251(e).

Mills’ sole point of contention on appeal is that the district court erred in interpreting “sexual exploitation.” According to Mills, sexual exploitation of children should be narrowly interpreted to include only offenses involving the manufacturing and marketing/advertising of child pornography.

Section 2251(e) does not provide a definition for “sexual exploitation.” When, as here, Congress has not provided a definition for a statutory term, the term’s ordinary meaning applies. See Perrin v. United States, 444 U.S. 37, 42 (1979). Black’s Law Dictionary defines “sexual exploitation” as “[t]he use of a person, esp. a child, in prostitution, pornography, or other sexually manipulative activity.” Black’s Law Dictionary (10th ed. 2014). Similarly, Merriam-Webster defines “sexual” as “of, relating to, or involving sex,” and “exploitation” as “to use unfairly for one’s own advantage.” Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary (11th ed. 2005). Likewise, the New Oxford American Dictionary defines “sexual” as “relating to the instincts, physiological processes, and activities connected with physical attraction or intimate physical contact between individuals,” and “exploit” as “to use (a situation or person) in an unfair or selfish way.” The New Oxford American Dictionary (2d ed. 2005).

Against this backdrop, then, for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. §2251, “sexual exploitation of children” means to take advantage of children for selfish and sexual purposes. Therefore, “sexual exploitation” encompasses all the behaviors identified in §2251(e)’s provision regarding a single prior conviction enhancement — that is, “aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact involving a minor or ward, or sex trafficking of children, [and] the production, possession, receipt, mailing, sale, distribution, shipment, or transportation of child pornography” — and then some. Although the statute sweeps broadly, it is readily understandable.

Under North Carolina law, to convict someone of taking indecent liberties with children, the state must prove: “(1) the defendant was at least 16 years of age, (2) he was five years older than his victim, (3) he willfully took or attempted to take an indecent liberty with the victim, (4) the victim was under 16 years of age at the time the alleged act or attempted act occurred, and (5) the action by the defendant was for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire.” State v. Rhodes, 361 S.E.2d 578, 580 (N.C. 1987). An “indecent liberty” is any “sexual conduct with a minor child.” State v. Elam, 273 S.E.2d 661, 665 (N.C. 1981). Indecent liberty includes production of sexual images, touching, penetration, and “masturbation within a child’s sight.” State v. Etheridge, 352 S.E.2d 673, 682 (N.C. 1987).

It was concluded that any conviction for the North Carolina crime of taking indecent liberties with children at the very least “relat[es] to the sexual exploitation of children.” 18 U.S.C. §2251(e); see Etienne v. Lynch, 813 F.3d 135, 145 (4th Cir. 2015) (finding any state law conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act categorically an aggravated felony for the purposes of the Immigration and Nationality Act). Under North Carolina law, the victim must be a child. See Rhodes, 361 S.E.2d at 580. And the defendant must use the child to gratify his own sexual desires, which satisfies any definition of “sexual exploitation.” See id. As a result, because Mills’ two previous convictions “relat[ed] to sexual exploitation of children,” he faced a sentence between 35 years and life. 18 U.S.C. §2251(e).

Therefore, the district court correctly concluded that Mills’ conviction for taking indecent liberties with children under North Carolina law related to the “sexual exploitation of children” for the purposes of the 18 U.S.C. §2251(e) enhancement. Accordingly, the judgment was affirmed.