By: Jobs March 22, 2017

MANAGING ATTORNEY, STAFF ATTORNEY, & BI-LINGUAL
ADVOCATE/PARALEGAL
The Sexual Assault Legal Institute (SALI), the Legal Services Division of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MCASA), provides legal services to survivors of sexual violence and technical assistance & training to professionals working with survivors. We are seeking a Managing Attorney, Staff Attorney and a Bi-Lingual Advocate. Details can be found at http://www.mcasa.org/about-mcasa/jobs-internships/
