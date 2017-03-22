Nominate your workplace for Best Employers in Maryland

The Daily Record has launched a search for the state’s best employers. Each will be recognized this November through the Best Employers digital and print products and at a fun celebration.

The two-part survey process is managed by the Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group. Winners will be recognized by The Daily Record. Also partnering on the survey is the Maryland SHRM State Council Inc., the state affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management.

“Through our day-to-day news, event and special product coverage across the state, we often hear that Maryland is a great place to work and we hear about the exciting ways employers motivate and reward their staff” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, The Daily Record’s publisher.

Bringing attention to those positives recognizes excellence but also allows other employers to learn from success stories.

“From Baltimore law firms to Bethesda technology firms and longtime businesses on the Eastern Shore, there is a lot of information and best practices that can be gathered and considered,” Fischer-Huettner said.

Companies must be in business a minimum of one year to participate and have 15 or more permanent employees. For-profits, nonprofits, government entities, publicly or privately held companies and companies with a facility in Maryland can apply. Companies do not have to be based in Maryland to be eligible.

Employers register at BestEmployersMd.com, pay a fee to receive the full data and participate and complete an online survey about company policies, practices, benefits and demographics. Employees then complete a satisfaction survey. Best Companies Group will oversee the surveys, analyze the data and determine provide the ranking data to The Daily Record and the complete survey data and analysis to participating organizations.

Companies selected by The Daily Record as one of the state’s best employers can use the distinction to increase morale and retention and as part of their marketing outreach. They also will receive a feedback report that includes employee responses as well as employer and employee benchmarks for the state.

Visit BestEmployersMd.com to register. The deadline is June 16. Fees to participate are based on the number of employees.

Each year, The Daily Record recognizes outstanding legal and business professionals through a variety of awards, including Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Influential Marylander and Innovators of the Year. Visit TheDailyRecord.com/Events to learn more.