Senate axes salary of acting Planning secretary

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has voted to prohibit salary payments for the acting state Department of Planning secretary who has continued in her position even after Gov. Larry Hogan withdrew her nomination.

The Senate voted 33-14, along strict party lines, to restrict Wendi Peters from being paid in her capacity as interim secretary of the department beginning July 1. Hogan withdrew her name nearly two weeks ago less than an hour after the Senate Executive Nominations Committee voted to recommend she not be confirmed.

“She is still serving as acting secretary after the governor had withdrawn her name from consideration,” said Sen. William C. “Bill” Ferguson, D-Baltimore city and chairman of the Senate Executive Nominations Committee. “I think in the history of the state of Maryland, we have not seen such a situation.

“All indications point to no new secretary being named,” Ferguson added, though he acknowledged there is a gray area in the law that might allow Hogan to continue Peters in the position at least for some time.

Sen. J.B. Jennings, R-Baltimore and Harford counties and Senate minority leader, said the amendment “annihilates” Peters salary.

“Why are we doing this?” Jennings asked. “I think that’s wrong. (Hogan is) the executive. It’s his departments he runs and puts people in. We vote them up or down. It’s up to us. Then he can re-appoint them and can figure out what he wants to do from that point.”

Sen. Edward J. Kasemeyer, D-Howard and Baltimore counties and chairman of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, called the budget language unfortunate.

“I think it was something that had to be done to meet the specific situation that we were facing,” said Kasemeyer.

The amendment to the budget is the latest in a difficult appointment process for Peters, who faced a contentious confirmation hearing earlier this year that included questions about her experience to run the agency and complaints that she enacted strict rules, including dress codes and limiting the amount of personal items that employees could keep in their cubicles or on their desks.

‘Sexist undertones’

“That just goes to show that a group of men, most of them old, are collaborating against a woman who they don’t like personally,” said Douglass Mayer, a Hogan spokesman. “This entire episode has been infused with sexist undertones and they should be ashamed of themselves. It started in a Senate Committee that Senator Ferguson claims to run but everyone with a brain knows Mike Miller is really in charge, and it has spilled over into the budget process. The entire thing is despicable.”

Mayer declined to answer questions about Peters’ continued role in the department or any effort to find a replacement.

“Secretary Peters has the governor’s full confidence and support,” Mayer said.

When asked how Peters could have Hogan’s confidence when he withdrew her nomination, Mayer responded: “She didn’t get a fair hearing.”

Hogan and Republican senators said Peters, who had been a deputy secretary in the department, was qualified for the promotion and that Senate Democrats had engaged in a war on women appointees, having previously rejected one made by Hogan and another appointed by Republican former Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr.

Gray area

Typically, an appointee who is voted down by the Senate is considered to be removed from his or her state position. But Peters falls into a gray area of the law – despite being recommended for rejection by the Senate, no vote was taken because Hogan withdrew her name.

Ferguson said Wednesday that Hogan had essentially reappointed Peters using a power typically reserved for appointments not acted on by the Senate during the 90-day session.

Ferguson said he and other senators asked for advice from the Office of the Attorney General.

“This is a situation that is hard to imagine was contemplated in the Maryland Charter,” Ferguson said. “We had to figure out what the appropriate legal stance would be for a withdrawn recess appointment still serving and leading a department that Marylanders rely on.”

The change, which was made in budget language, only affects the fiscal 2018 budget and only Peters, even though she is not specifically named in the bill. A more permanent fix would require an amendment to the state constitution, Ferguson said.

“These are sort of the implications of a relatively vague duty,” he said. “The constitution contemplates common sense. In this case, we have an acting secretary that the governor withdrew his support for and yet is still leading a department. I think any reasonable person would expect there would be another person named to lead a major department in the state of Maryland.”

This is not the first time that Hogan has had trouble with the Senate over an appointment.

The Executive Nominations Committee held two previous appointments without votes — Jennie C. Hunter-Cevera in 2015 and Gordon Medenica in 2016. In those circumstances, the positions were considered vacant but Hogan was free to re-appoint the nominees and resubmit them for confirmation in the following legislative session. Hogan reappointed both Hunter-Cevera and Medenica in an interim capacity following the end of the respective General Assembly sessions.

Hunter-Cevera was ultimately moved to a new position within state government that was not subject to review by the Senate. Medenica was confirmed by the Senate in February.