Women’s Housing Coalition to host annual fundraiser

The Women’s Housing Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness in Baltimore, will host its annual fundraiser, “The View from My Room,” April 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Cylburn Arboretum in the Vollmer Center.

Tickets for the event are $75, which includes hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine and live music. A silent auction will give attendees the opportunity to walk away with some unique items and experiences while also supporting the WHC mission. All funds raised will support WHC in providing housing and services for their formerly homeless residents.

A new short video high-lighting WHC’s programs and the people it serves will be introduced by Executive Director Beth Benner. Baltimore City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke is scheduled to be in attendance to say a few words and former board member Jane Robinson will be recognized for her dedication and commitment to WHC.

For more information on the event, visit www.eventbrite.com The View from My Room or contact Sarah Long at 410-235-5782 ext. 105 or at SLong@womenshousing.org.