Baltimore’s Cardinal William Keeler dies at 86

By: Associated Press March 23, 2017

Cardinal William Keeler, who helped ease tensions between Catholics and Jews and headed the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S. for 18 years, died Thursday. He was 86. Archbishop William Lori announced in a statement that Keeler died at St. Martin's Home for the Aged in Catonsville. No cause of death was released. Funeral arrangements ...

