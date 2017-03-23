Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation honors pair at 13th annual Aspire Gala

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation honored Baltimore Orioles legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson and Nancy Lieberman, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and an assistant coach with the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, during the 13th annual Aspire Gala Feb. 24 at the Waterfront Marriott hotel in Baltimore.

The event, one of the largest single-day fundraising events in Maryland, raised more than $3.1 million to support the Ripken Foundation’s programming in helping build character and teach critical life lessons to underserved youth living in distressed communities.

More than 780 guests attended the event at the Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore, including numerous celebrity guests and notable figures in business, entertainment and sports. The evening was highlighted by a musical performance by country music performer Jake Owen.

During the Gala, it was announced that the Ripken Foundation will build a Youth Development Park in west Baltimore at Frederick Douglass High School in honor of Robinson. The baseball turf field will be used by the Mighty Ducks boys’ baseball and the girls’ softball teams. In addition, the Ripken Foundation presented Tristain Prosper with its inaugural National Ripken Foundation Scholar Award.

