Christopher C. Morphew | Johns Hopkins

Christopher C. Morphew, executive associate dean for research and innovation at the University of Iowa College of Education, has been appointed dean of the School of Education at the Johns Hopkins University, effective Aug. 1. The school awards more than 500 master’s and doctoral degrees annually and has one of the largest research and development programs of any U.S. education school. It is dedicated to training committed teachers and school leaders, to producing leading education scholars and to research that leads to evidence-based improvements in American pre-K-12 education.

