Lisa Y. Settles and David A. Burkhouse | PK Law

PK Law announced that attorneys Lisa Y. Settles and David A. Burkhouse have received an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell.

This prestigious ranking is based on peer reviews and is bestowed upon attorneys who have been recognized by their peers for their legal acuity and professional ethical standards.

Settles is a member with PK Law and is part of the firm’s Education, Labor and Employment Group. She is an experienced trial attorney who has been practicing for more than 20 years representing corporate clients and governmental entities in federal and state courts. She primarily defends private and public sector employers in civil actions involving race, religion, gender and disability discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment, child sex abuse, premises liability, wrongful discharge, motor tort and contract claims. We are honored to have Lisa on our team.

Burkhouse is a member with PK Law and is part of the firm’s Education, Labor and Employment Group. Burkhouse has litigated cases for a number of the firm’s school board clients in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, as well as the State of Maryland’s Circuit and District Courts. Mr. Burkhouse routinely participates in administrative proceedings before the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings involving claims under Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.